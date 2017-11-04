Astana Ballet to stage Forsythe's In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated

ASTANA. KAZINFORM William Forsythe's In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated will see its Kazakhstan premiere at Astana Ballet on November 4-5, Kazinform refers to the Theater's press service.





The kaleidoscopic glimpse of the countless solos and duets of In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated are dictated by the stage space. And for Forsythe as a postmodernist choreographer stage space has no centre. Its life is filled with the creative play of numerous voices that resound from different sources. There are several centres of development of the action on the stage at the same time. The choreographer also plays with the individual space of the dancers, extending in movement the lines of the arms and legs to the extreme, as if trying to take it all to the very limits of what is humanly possible.





William Forsythe is an American dancer and choreographer. He is known internationally for his work with the Ballet Frankfurt (1984-2004) and The Forsythe Company (2005-2015). Recognized for the integration of ballet and visual arts, which displayed both abstraction and forceful theatricality, his vision of choreography as an organizational practice has inspired him to produce numerous installations, films, and web-based knowledge creation, incorporating the spoken word and experimental music.





Forsythe staged a number of ballets for both the Stuttgart troupe and the Frankfurt Ballet, as well as for the ballet companies of Munich, Basel, Berlin, and San Francisco. His productions are included in the repertoire of the best theaters around the world, including the New York City Ballet, the Royal London Ballet, the Paris Opera, the National Ballet of Canada, the Dutch Dance Theater, etc.





The program of the evening will also include the legendary George Balanchine's Serenade and Ruben Terranova's Contrasts.















