Astana BC celebrates first win over Cyprus&#39; AEK 78-74

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana BC snatched 78:74 victory over Cyprus' AEK within the FIBA Europe Cup (20:16, 20:25, 19:19, 19:14).

Astana led the score in the first, second and fourth periods and in the third period only both teams played equally, Sports.kz reports. The best results were demonstrated by Niklas Caner-Medley (25 points), Kenny Hayes (14), Alexey Zhukanenko (12), Patrick Kalates (10), Rustam Yargaliyev (8), Anton Ponomaryov (7), Anatoly Kolesnikov (2).