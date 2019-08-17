Astana BC signed German Bundesliga swingman Malcolm Hill

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana BC announced signing of American swingman Malcolm Hill , Kazinform learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Bornon October 26, 1995, in St. Louis, Missouri, he started his career in 2013 withFightingIllini of the University of Illinoisat Urbana-Champaign. After the graduation, Malcolm joined NBA 2017 Draft,but remained a free agent after which he was signed by OklahomaCity Thunder.

In July 2017, Hill played for the Philippines’ Star HOTSHOTS at the PBAGovernors' Cup. In the same year, in autumn, he joined Telekom Basket fromGermany’s Bonn. In summer 2018 he played for Utah Jazz in NBA Summer Leaguein Las Vegas.

Hill spent the last season in Germany as part of MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg.