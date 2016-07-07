Astana became the center of Eurasian space - Russian academician

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian academician Yefim Pivovar has congratulated Kazakhstan on the Capital City Day.

"I've had an honor to visit Astana a couple of times. I was hugely impressed with the scale and results of its development. I believe this is one of the most important construction sites of the 21st century. This project is very impressive," Professor Pivovar said his thoughts with Kazinform correspondent.

He noted that ‘Astana has become the center of the Eurasian space'.



"We see that Astana is becoming the center uniting not only all Kazakhstanis, but the entire Eurasian space," Pivovar added.



"I congratulate the capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan on its 18th birthday," he noted.