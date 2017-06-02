Astana-Beijing-Astana direct flight launched

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. Direct flights are launched between the capitals of China and Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.



Chinese international airline AIR CHINA will be the carrier. It will operate the flight between the cities 3 times a week. The flight launch is expected to extend bilateral cooperation in such areas as energy resources, transport, tourism, culture, as well as trade and economy.

"The route between Astana and Beijing is very important. AIRCHINA is the national carrier of China, therefore, opening this flight fully matches the instructions given by the Leaders of our states within development of programs ‘One Belt, One Road' and ‘Nurly Zhol'. The level of relations between our states is very high. In light of this, the increased flights indicate that these relations keep on developing", Talgat Lastayev, Chairman of Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee, said during the route presentation.



Speaking of the route, Jin Yingjie, AIRCHINA North Regional Head, highlighted that China is one of Kazakhstan's largest partners in economy and investments nowadays.

"The new route will improve China-Kazakhstan relations as far as passenger transportation is concerned. Moreover, travelling between the two countries will be more comfortable. Our countries have the enduring friendship", he said.



Фото Виктор Федюнин