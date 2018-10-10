Astana, Belgrade to launch direct flight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Serbia are set to launch a direct flight linking their capital cities, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry for Investment and Cooperation of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The corresponding memorandum was inked on the sidelines of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić's official visit to Astana on Tuesday (October 9). The memo was signed by Minister for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek and Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia and Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlović.



Kazakhstani and Serbian airlines will be granted the right to operate seven flights a week between Astana and Belgrade. The Civil Aviation Committee will do its best to create conditions for the speediest launch of new flights.