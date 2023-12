ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana (Kazakhstan), Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Lima (Peru) claim the right to host the FINA World Aquatics Convention 2020, said Cornel Marculescu, FINA's executive director.

The host city of FINA World Aquatics Convention 2020 will be announced on July 22 in Kazan, Russia. At the moment, three cities expressed interest in bidding to organise the event.