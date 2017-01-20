Astana bids to host KHL All-Star Game 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vice President of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) Georgy Kobylyanskiy announced that Helsinki, Kazan, Vladivostok and Astana vie to host the KHL All-Star Game 2018, Kazinform has learnt from sport-express.ru.

The host city will be announced today. This year's KHL All-Star Game is set to be held in Ufa, Russia.



"The winner will be announced on Friday. It will be difficult to beat Ufa in terms of organization of the event," Kobylyanskiy was quoted as saying by TASS. "Helsinki, Kazan, Vladivostok and Astana vie for the chance to host the KHL All-Star Game next year".