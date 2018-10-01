Astana bike ride promotes healthy lifestyle

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A bike ride was held at the Presidential Park in Astana city as part of the Youth Against Drugs campaign. The event brought together athletes, students and schoolchildren, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Astana city administration.

Some 100 people took part in the bike ride, including those who had no bikes. They were kindly provided with means of transport by the Almaty district authorities. The organizers revealed that the event seeks to promote healthy lifestyle.



Deputy akim (head) of Almaty district Tynysbek Arashapov praised young and old participants of the bike ride, adding that it will be held on a regular basis.