Astana botanical garden should have exotic plants from all over the world - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Agriculture Yerlan Nyssanbaev, the Akorda press service reports.

Deputy Minister informed the Head of State about territory greening in the regions, as well as the current state and development of forest planting within the framework of the Astana's "green belt".

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the necessity of trees planting along the roads of national importance, in particular, the Astana-Shchuchinsk and Astana-Karaganda roads.

Yerlan Nyssanbaev also reported in the results of research and preparation of forest soil for further greening, planting, and animals adaptation in the "green belt".

The Head of State also noted the importance of ongoing work on the greening of Astana, including the ennobling of urban parks and the construction of a botanical garden on the left bank in Astana.

- All kinds of plants and trees should grow in the botanical garden. It is necessary to create conditions for exotic plants from around the world, - said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The President instructed the Deputy Minister of Agriculture to continue greening and planting works in the country.