Astana Botanical garden to be ready 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Construction of the Botanical Garden started in 2016 and will finish in 2017.

According to astana.gov.kz , the Botanical Garden will be the place where different scientific developments will be carried out, as well as educational, entertaining, ecological and nature protection activities.

The garden will have the expositions of food, technical, officinal, ornamental plants, different sorts of trees, bushes, lianas, grassy plants, a moss, lichens.

The residents and guests of Astana will be able to visit the Botanical garden all the year round.

The garden occupies 100 hectares in the square of Kabanbai Batyr Avenue, Turkestan Str., and the streets No. 24 and No. 26.