Astana Botanical Garden to open in April

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Astana Botanical Garden will open its doors to visitors in April, Kazinform correspondent cites Gulnara Sitpayeva, General Director of the Institute of Botany and Phytointroduction.

"The Astana Botanical Garden was established as a multifunctional center for researches, cultural and educational programs. In this regard, it is planned to conduct educational courses for schoolchildren and university students. We intend to begin tours for city dwellers starting April. In the future, we want to create a nature museum for various master classes, etc.," said Gulnara Sitpayeva.



She highlighted that the institute and the L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University have already signed an agreement on student internship. Besides, the possibility of signing a memorandum with the S. Seifullin Kazakh Agro Technical University is under consideration.



Students can undertake internships at the Botanical Garden this year.



"A collection of medicinal plants will be created at the Botanical Garden. Biological faculties' students majoring in Ecology, Forest Resources, and Environmental Protection, as well as students of medical institutions, will be eligible for the internships," she added.







In addition, it is planned to open Green school, where children will gain skills of work with plants and learn how to properly care for them.