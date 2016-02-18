Astana builds 21 hotels as part of EXPO-2017 preparations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 21 hotels are being constructed now in Astana as part of preparation for EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition. First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Rapil Zhoshybayev told it at a plenary session of the Kazakh Senate today.

“The construction of 21 hotels goes on as per schedule. As you know, we plan to finish the construction of a new railway station and a new airport terminal in Astana by EXPO-2017. Presently, we focus on tourism and visitor reception issues,” said the Deputy FM.

Recall that EXPO-2017 Exhibition will be held in Astana from June 10 through September 10, 2017. It will bring together around 200 representatives of countries and organizations. 70 countries have officially confirmed their participation in the event, 26 more have signed agreements on participation. As many as 5 mln guests are expected to visit the EXPO.

The theme of the EXPO-2017 is “The Energy of Future.”