Astana builds LRT system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Construction of the new LRT system has begun in Astana, the press service of the city administration reports.

According to Astana LRT, they started works on the 115-116 train paths.

"Now we are working on the installation of piles. We have three drilling rigs and 50 workers involved, the construction is in full swing", said the head of the production unit Yang Feh.





According to the expert, a group of Chinese specialists received an official permit for the construction of the train path on May 10.

In total, the construction employs 40 Chinese including boring machine operators, framing and concrete workers and 10 Kazakh specialists.