Astana buses to get dash cams to stop pickpocketing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - More and more buses in Astana are getting dashboard-mounted cameras installed, according to Timur Suleimenov, the first deputy prosecutor of the city.

In his words, installment of the dash cams is seen as an effective measure to catch pocket lifters. "Public transport tends to be the most frequently targeted area - up to 12% of incidents are committed there. Pocket lifters are hard to catch and bring to justice as they work in groups," Mr. Suleimenov said at a meeting dedicated to fight against crimes in Astana on Friday. Astana authorities have decided to equip public transport with interior cameras to increase transit safety and record incidents. Dash cams have been installed on 320 regular buses in Astana and it is expected that 1,000 buses in Astana will be equipped by 2017.