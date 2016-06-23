ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana can become a place for discussing nuclear security problems, President Nursultan Nazarbayev says in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV Channel.

“Astana is the only capital in the post-Soviet space recognized as an international moderator. It hosts the Congress of the World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders. The OSCE held its summit here for the first time in 15 years. Our capital was chosen by 160 countries as the place for holding the EXPO-2017.

Therefore, we are ready to serve as a moderator in this issue [nuclear security – editor] too. We are planning to mark the 25th anniversary of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site closure. We have invited nuclear experts, politicians in order to draw the world community’s attention to the a very big threat to the mankind. 15 thousand nuclear warheads may destroy the entire planet for fifteen times. None of us is concerned about it.

We focus on ecological disasters, global warming issues etc. Why do we concern about global warming, if nuclear threat can destroy everything? For this reason, I believe that it is quite a serious issue and everyone must contribute to its solution,” said N.Nazarbayev.