Astana catering companies can feed 106,000 Expo guests at a time

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As the Expo 2017 event is approaching, the capital authorities have listed the catering companies recommended for guests and delegations, the city government media center reports.

"This includes 273 restaurants for 80,000 people, 460 cafes for 23,000 and 27 canteens for 3,000 people. Moreover, the numbers of eateries in the shopping and entertainment centers are as follows: 27 in Khan Shatyr, 14 in Saryarka, 10 in Keruen City, 19 in Keruen, 26 in Mega Silk Way, 9 in Asia Park, 2 in Aruzhan and 5 in Duman. Based on the total number of catering facilities, there are currently 106,000 seats", Head of City Department of Entrepreneurship and Industry Rysgul Kaugabayeva said.

She reminded that the city authorities together with National Company Astana EXPO-2017 are implementing partnership program "Recommended by EXPO-2017". It aims to improve the quality of tourist services for guests of the upcoming Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition.