Astana celebrated National Day of the Republic of Korea (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - South Korean Embassy in Astana has hosted a reception in honor of the National Day of the Republic of Korea.

The event started with the national anthems of the two countries. Addressing the guests of the evening, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Korea in Kazakhstan Mr. Cho Yong-Chung focused on the initiatives of Kazakhstan which deserve great respect. In particular, he talked about the anti-nuclear policy of our country. The Ambassador noted that after gaining independence in 1991, Kazakhstan President made wise and strategic decision on closing the nuclear test site. The country has won confidence of the international community. To date Kazakhstan has achieved rapid economic development and become a respected state in the world arena. The diplomat stressed that South Korean President Park Geun-hye has defined "the Eurasian initiative" which calls for cooperation with the countries of the Eurasian region, as a key diplomatic purpose. Under this initiative Korea is strengthening strategic partnership with Kazakhstan. Thanks to this spirit of cooperation trade turnover between the two states in 2014 amounted to $1.5 billion. In addition, last year the two governments signed an agreement on visa-free regime and temporary employment. "This year Astana-Seoul direct flights started operation. The flights between the capital cities of the two states operate twice a week. At present the amount of reciprocal visits between the states has reached 66 thousand people," Mr. Cho Yong-Chung informed. In conclusion, he recalled that the states are actively developing cooperation in the field of healthcare, culture, public administration, education and customs. "At the same time, our government decided to take part in EXPO-2017 in Astana and is ready to contribute to the success of the international exhibition. In addition, governments of the Republic of Korea and Kazakhstan intend to implement a project on the creation of "Friendship Garden Kazakhstan - South Korea" in Astana. It is expected that the project will be completed in 2017," concluded the Ambassador.