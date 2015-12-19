Astana celebrates the National Day of the State of Qatar (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Friday Astana Marriott hosted a diplomatic reception on the occasion of the National Day of the State of Qatar.

In his speech the Ambassador of Qatar to Kazakhstan Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Mutavaa noted the National Day of the State of Qatar is celebrated annually on December 18. According to the Ambassador of Qatar, the relationship between the state and the Republic of Kazakhstan became noticeably developing in various political, economic and investment spheres. He stressed that from the first days of independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan the two countries have established diplomatic relations. In 2005, the former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, known as the Emir Father of Qatar, visited Kazakhstan. It should be said that it was the first historic visit of the monarch from the Persian Gulf to Kazakhstan. A special impetus to the development of the Kazakh-Qatari relations was done by the official visit of Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani to Astana in January 2014 and President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Doha in October 2015. The leaders of the two countries confirmed a mutual interest and desire to enhance relations in priority areas. In addition, Ambassador Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Mutavaa took the opportunity and sent congratulations and warmest wishes to the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the Independence Day. The event was attended by the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Economy, as well as representatives of foreign diplomatic corps, business community and religious organizations.