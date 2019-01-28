  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Astana Circus artists awarded at Monte Carlo Festival

    19:18, 28 January 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Equilibrists of the Astana Circus were awarded special prizes at the most prestigious event, the 43rd International Circus Festival of Monte Carlo.

    Kazakhstan's Yoka Konurbayeva and Nazerke Merekekyzy, an acrobatic duo on Hoverboards (Segway), for the first time ever took part in the festival.

    The festival took place during January 17-27. It brought together young artists from 15 states of the world in the acrobatics, clownery, equilibristics, magic and animal acts.

    Tags:
    Astana Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!