Astana citizens to see kungfu show in August

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kungfu warriors will arrive in Astana to present a spectacular performance "Kungfu revelations. 9 Scrolls" from 11th to 13th August, Kazinform cite the City Department of Culture, Archives and Documentation.

"The show combines traditional Chinese martial arts with elements of artistry and represents a completely new expression of the ancient kind of hand-to-hand combat. The performance fascinates viewers and brings them to traditional Chinese culture. Distinct and coordinated sleights in combination with meditative practices create a positive energy and a sense of appeasement. The creators of the show maintain that Kungfu revelations is a good therapy and would revive spirits, because watching the show participants' actions relaxes and opens up new frontiers of a human body and consciousness," the message reads.

This show is unrivalled in the whole world. Kungfu revelations is a performance that was the hallmark of the EXPO-2010 exhibition in Shanghai and is very popular in the world. In Astana, the show will be held in "Astana" concert hall. The ticket cost ranges from 700 to 2,000 tenge. You can buy tickets on website www.koncertyastany.kz, the department says.