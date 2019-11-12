Astana Club has become prestigious venue – Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has greeted the participants of the 5th session of the Astana Club in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

«I’m glad to welcome prominent politicians, experts and diplomats at our forum, the 5th session of the club,» Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the participants of the session.

«Today Astana Club has taken its unique place in the system of international dialogue platforms, having become a prestigious, significant venue for high-level meetings. Growing transport coherence of the Eurasian continent opens unprecedented opportunities for modern development. What we need is an open honest dialogue which will allow us to detect the existing risks and unveil new prospects of cooperation in Big Eurasia,» the First President of Kazakhstan said.

Elbasy also stressed that 2019 was full of dramatic events which have undermined the atmosphere of trust and cooperation on a global scale.