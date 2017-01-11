Astana Code of Conduct is one of landmark initiatives of Kazakh President – Ashikbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The initiative to develop the Astana Code of Conduct is one of landmark initiatives of the Head of State, according to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Erzhan Ashikbayev who said it today at a press briefing.

According to him, this idea is explained, first of all, by the initiatives of the Head of State on reconfirmation of international law principles, on making the countries of the world refrain from the actions which may lead to destruction of statehood.

“As we have been witnessing in recent years, such actions automatically lead to destabilization and numerous conflicts. Political scientists actively discuss today such notions as ‘vacuum situation’, ‘security’, theories of responsibility of states and international community. For this reason, this initiative can be undoubtedly named as one of landmark initiatives of the Kazakh President. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan has always emphasized the importance of implementation of these initiatives both at the UN platforms and at the platforms of regional organizations,” Ashikbayev said.

The Vice Minister expressed hope that the Kazakh President’s initiatives would be implemented in the two years coming.