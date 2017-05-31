Astana conducts 24h foreigner registration shortly before Expo 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Internal Department Migration officers are registering foreign residents 24 hours a day on the eve of Expo 2017, the internal department press-service reports.

Non-citizens can register in 29 Seifullin Street any time. Besides, they can get temporary registration of passports, issue or extend visas. In addition, Expo 2017 Shared Service Center, situated in 53 Mangilik Yel Avenue, can also issue legal entities' invitations for immigrants.

Foreign residents can also undergo registration in the Migration Service city and district departments or via the Visa and Migration web portal (www.vmp.gov.kz) of the Unified Information System.

Using the Visa and Migration web portal and e.gov.kz you can also get a temporary registration. You will need an electronic key to do that. Entering the system with username and password, you are to fill in passport details, the purpose, duration and address of temporary residence.