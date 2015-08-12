  • kz
    Astana court extends house arrest of Astana EXPO 2017 company&#39;s ex-top manager

    13:35, 12 August 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - House arrest of former head of the construction department of "National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC Kazhymurat Ussenov has been extended, a source at the Astana city court confirms.

    "The term of Mr. Ussenov's house arrest was extended by the district court of Astana city," the court's press secretary said. The house arrest was extended until September 8, 2015. Kazhymurat Ussenov, the former top manager of "National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC, is suspected of embezzlement on a large scale.

