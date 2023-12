ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Astana" cycling team revealed the names of cyclists, who will participate in Tour de France 2015. They will help winner of Tour de France of the last year Vincenzo Nibali to defend his title.

Vincenzo Nibali, Lars Boom, Michele Scarponi, Andrei Grivko, Lieuwe Westra, Tanel Kangert, Jakob Fuglsang, Rein Taaramae will start the race on July 4.