  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Astana cycling team tenth at the first stage of Tirreno-Adriatico

    08:00, 09 March 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A multi day cycling race "Tirreno-Adriatico" started with TTT, Sports.kz reports.

    BMC Racing was first, Quick-Step Floors showed second result, and FDJ has closed the top three.

    Astana represented by Luis Leon Sanchez, Andrei Seitz, Moreno Moser, Dmitry Gruzdev, Fabio Aru, Michele Scarponi, Andrei Grivko and Oscar Gatto finished tenth.

    Tirreno-Adriatico. First stage. Lido di Camaiore - Lido di Camaiore. 22.7 kilometers

    1. BMC - 23: 21.08

    2. Quick-Step Floors - +16.54

    3. FDJ - +21.00

    10. "Astana" - +54.60.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Astana Pro Team Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!