“Astana” cyclist Vincenzo Nibali topped “Criterium du Dauphine” after six stage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Portuguese Rui Costa from "Lampre" team won the six stage of "Criterium du Dauphine", Vincenzo Nibali from "Astana" team finished second and Alejandro Valverde from "Movistar" was third, Sports.kz informs.

The other members of "Astana Pro Team" finished in the following order: Lieuwe Westra - 28 th, Rein Taaramäe - 38 th, Andrei Grivko - 39 th, Lars Boom - 72 nd, Michele Scarponi - 88 th, Dmitri Gruzdev - 97 th.

Thus, Vincenzo Nibali topped the overall standings after the six stage of the "Criterium du Dauphine".