    ‘Astana’ cyclist wins 5th stage of Tour of the Basque Country

    10:05, 09 April 2016
    
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fifth stage of "Tour of the Basque Country" has ended in Spain on Friday, according to sports.kz.

    The first who crossed the finish line was Spanish rider of "Astana" Diego Rosa. The second was Colombian Sergio Henao of "Sky", the third place went to Spaniard Alberto Contador of "Tinkoff".

    Rosa's teammates finished in the following order: Miguel Angel Lopez - 28th, Andrew Seitz - 32nd, Luis Leon Sanchez - 50th, Dario Cataldo - 78th. Italian Fabio Aru "Astana" is among the many high-profile abandons during the penultimate stage of the Tour of the Basque Country.

    Tags:
    Sport Cycling News
