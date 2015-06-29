Astana Day: Horse racing held in Akmola region (PHOTO)

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Yesterday Akmola region held horse racing devoted to Astana Day.

Horse racing involved participants from all regions of Kazakhstan. This exciting event was held on Kyzylzhar racetrack near Kokshetau town. In accordance with the rules of the competition there were carried out horse racings in 1 200 m, 1 800 m, 7 000 m, 15 000 m and 20 000 m. The most interesting was Alaman baiga - 20 000 meters racing which involved 17 horses. The first to come to the finish line was Golden Eagle stallion. His owner was Shermamat Bopekbai of Almaty region. Second place went to the stallion named Ulytau which owner was Maksat Takenov of Akmola region. A stallion with a nickname Brother belonging to a resident of the capital Muhtarkhan Sergaziev took the third place. First prize winners at distances of seven, fifteen and twenty kilometers have been awarded new motor cars.