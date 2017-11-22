Astana decides on team roster for Dakar Rally 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana rally team has announced the list of those who will take part in Dakar Rally 2018 international competition, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to its press service.

The team will be presented by Artur Ardavichus's crew in Truck category, as well as two new quadricycle riders - Maxim Antmirov and Dmitry Shilov.



As the press service says, many candidates participated in the selection of race drivers. The selection was held throughout the year as the candidates went to training camps and did training courses.







"Each pilot has wide experience in various competitions of that series including international ones. We have conducted enough training and other sessions to be sure of our choice," the press service cites Artur Ardavichus, the General Manager of the team.

Dakar Rally 2018 will start on January 6.

