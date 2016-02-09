Astana delivered over KZT 850 bln to nation budget in 2015 - A. Dzhaksybekov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana delivered over KZT 850 bln to the national budget in 2015, Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov told at the sitting of the department of state revenue of Astana today.

"Since 2015 Astana has become one of the main donors to the national budget. The volume of the income to the national budget made over KZT 850 bln. The own income of Astana now makes about KZT 200 bln," the Mayor noted.

According to him, 90% of the income of the local budget is formed by taxes. "The adopted plan on mobilization of the income of the capital city played an important part. We sent money for addressing urgent tasks in the social sphere, healthcare, education, construction of roads, housing utility during the year. The department, however, has to use more widely the potential of the capital city," he said.

The Mayor reminded that Astana was an example of the region without primary resources dependence. Astana is a leader in the country because of development of small and medium-sized business, investments in transport and logistics, development of high technologies.

"This is our anti-crisis plan for the next few years where we have to have a task to develop small and medium-business. Now, 61% of the budget of our city is formed by small and medium-sized business. We have to continue to increase this figure. However, this figure is at the level of 20-30% in many regions. We had a task to have 50% by 2020. Nevertheless, it is not time to rest on laurels, we have to continue to work," A. Dzhaksybekov added.