Astana discussed course of implementation of State Program on Countering Religious Extremism and Terrorism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the National Security Committee Vladimir Zhumakanov has held a regular, 18th meeting of the Republic of Kazakhstan Anti-Terrorist Centre, in Astana today.

The attendees discussed the course of implementation of the 2013-2017 State Program on Countering Religious Extremism and Terrorism in the Republic of Kazakhstan and the measures on fulfillment of the instructions given by President N.Nazarbayev at his meeting with the Security Council members on June 10, 2016.

The press service of the National Security Committee says that today’s meeting outlined certain measures on further advancement of the Head of State’s foreign policy initiatives regarding creation of the Global Network on Fighting International Terrorism.