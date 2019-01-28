Astana discusses prospects of World Trade Center opening

АSTANA. KAZINFORM Last week, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov met with member of the Board of the World Trade Centers Association Rolf Draak and Director for Corporate Services of Nest Investments Holdings Mehran Eftekhar, MFA press service informs.

The meeting discussed the establishment of the World Trade Center in Astana. With the consideration of the WTC's international authority as a global brand of promoting international trade and investments, the opening of the center will contribute to business attractiveness of Astana and entire country.



The Kazakh Minister noted that development of economic diplomacy, in particular, the attraction of investments and development of trade remain priority areas of Kazakhstan's foreign policy. "The idea of establishment of the World Trade Center in Astana is a timely decision and is expected to give a new impulse to further economic growth of Kazakhstan," he emphasized.



Beibut Atamkulov added that the synergy of the AIFC and WTC will have a multiplicative effect.



In turn, Rolf Draak praised economic potential of Kazakhstan and its favorable location for investment attraction.



"Kazakhstan holds a strategic position in implementation of the Belt&Road initiative. As many as 200 offices of the world trade centers are functioning along the Belt&Road. The WTC in Astana will become an important trade partner between Asia and Europe," he said.



The World Trade Centers Association is an international non-political organization and one of the most famous brands of stimulation of international trade and investment. The WTCA Headquarters is located in the U.S. Its have been opened in 90 countries to date. The assets of the Nest Investments Holdings exceed $5.1bn and its annual turnover makes around $620mn.