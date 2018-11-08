Astana discusses UN Sustainable Development Goals promotion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov has chaired the first meeting of the Partnership working group on Promotion of the UN Sustainable Development Goals in Kazakhstan, the press service of the MFA informed.

Welcoming the participants, the Minister called them to actively join the working group's work. He noted that sustainable development goals fully correlate and comply with the strategic documents and programmes initiated by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. Thus, the achievement of the SDGs will directly influence the implementation of Nazarbayev's initiatives. The implementation of the SDGs will serve as an indicator of Kazakhstan's success in its accession to the club of the world's developed countries.



The Minister emphasized the uniqueness of all 17 SDGs. The SDGs focus on eradication of poverty, implementation of the strategies stimulating economic growth and satisfaction of people's social needs in education, healthcare, social protection, employment, settlement of the problems caused by climate change and ensuring environmental protection.



The meeting discussed the SDGs promotion in Kazakhstan as well as preparation of the Voluntary National Review which will be submitted by Kazakhstan at the UN High-Level Political Forum in New York in July 2019.



Those attending the meeting were the representatives of stakeholders of Kazakhstan, international organizations, in particular the UN Development Program, UNICEF, UN Women, EU, WB, ADB as well as scientific-research institutions and civil community.







The SDGs known as The Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development is a set of goals for the future international cooperation which replaced the Millennium Development Goals at the end of 2015. The SDGs are planned to be achieved by 2030.



The Government of Kazakhstan established 5 interdepartmental working groups: People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace and Partnership for achievement of SDGs.



The MFA was named the coordinator of the Partnership group which works on implementation of the 17th SDG "Global Partnership in the Interests of Sustainable Development."