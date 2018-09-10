Astana does fantastic race at Vuelta a España Stage 15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team did a fantastic race at the 15th stage of the Vuelta a España proving to be one of the strongest teams in the Spanish Grand tour. The Kazakh team took the responsibility in the race to Lagos de Covadonga, firstly chasing the breakaway and later increasing the pace in the group and preparing the attack of Miguel Angel Lopez, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

All the team was super strong and when with 7 km to go Pello Bilbao and Jan Hirt finished their work in front, Miguel Angel Lopez launched a powerful solo attack. He stayed in front of the race with around 1 kilometer when a small group of GC contenders caught him. The Astana leader tried again for several times, but all the favorites stayed close to each other until the French rider Thibaut Pinot made an attack to break away and to win the stage. Miguel Angel Lopez tried to follow him and, finally, once again finished second, 28 seconds behind the winner. The daily podium was completed by the red jersey of the race Simon Yates, 30 seconds behind Pinot.



"I want to thank my team for a great day at La Vuelta. My teammates did an amazing stage, we proved to be one of the best teams here. I think we deserved to win today. So, I tried to attack far from the finish. I like this kind of attacks, it helps you to understand who are your rivals in the race. The team was keeping so high pace, so I think, it was a right moment to try. In the end, I did all I could today and I don't have anything to regret about. Of course, I am a bit disappointed because we had a clear goal to win the stage and we did our best for that. But, the strongest won today. I counterattacked with something 1,5 km to go, wanted to get some time, but the last 200 meters were really tough. In the end of the day I have another second place. But, I will keep on fighting in this Vuelta. We still have a full third week and I am happy I am in a good shape ahead of it. All the favorites are close in the classification and the race is still open," said Miguel Angel Lopez.



Stage 15 to the iconic climb Lagos de Covadonga (178,2 km) closed the second racing week of the Vuelta a España. The Britton Simon Yates conserved his leadership, stepping in the second rest day with an advantage of 26 seconds over Alejandro Valverde, 33 seconds on Nairo Quintana and 43 seconds on Miguel Angel Lopez, the leader of the best young rider classification.