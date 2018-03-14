Astana-Dushanbe direct flight likely to be launched

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon looked into the possibility of launching a direct flight linking Astana and Dushanbe, Kazinform reports.

The two leaders gave a joint press conference after the top-level talks in Astana on Wednesday.



Aside from the Astana-Dushanbe flight launch, Nazarbayev and Rahmon touched upon further steps towards creating better conditions for mutual investment. To this end, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan will form a business council, hold joint business forums and establish business contacts.



It was reminded that Kazakhstan has invested over $120 million into Tajikistan's economy over the past 5-7 years and remains one of its largest investors.



Cooperation in new technologies, digitalization, and space industry between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan will be perspective in the future, Nazarbayev said.



"We will consider these projects in the future. There is a Kazakh-Tajik Intergovernmental Commission for economic cooperation that will be headed by Vice Prime Ministers of the two countries," the Head of State added.