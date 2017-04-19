Astana-Dushanbe direct flight may be launched ahead of EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Tajikistan Nurlan Seitimov had a meeting with Minister of Transport of this country Khudoyorzoda Khudoyor, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Tajikistan.

“The parties discussed the relevant issues of the Kazakhstan-Tajikistan bilateral cooperation in transport sector, in particular, the opportunity of launching Astana-Dushanbe direct flight ahead of the EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition,” the press service explains.

The Ambassador noted also active interaction between JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and Tajikistan Railways companies.

Upon completion of the meeting, the Kazakh Diplomat thanked the Tajik Minister for the conversation and expressed readiness for a fruitful cooperation in strengthening the bilateral relations in the spirit of strategic partnership.