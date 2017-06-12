Astana Economic Forum to take place on June 15-16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Astana Economic Forum (AEF) themed New Energy - New Economy will be held in the Kazakh capital on June 15-16.

A plenary session with the participation of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and a meeting with leading global experts and economists, including Nobel Prize winners, are scheduled to take place within the framework of AEF 2017.



Some 20 panel sessions dedicated to the main topic New Energy - New Economy will be held.



In order to draw attention of international community to the issues discussed at AEF 2017, organizers enlisted help of The Economist, Reinventing Bretton Woods Committee, UN, OECD, World Bank, EBRD, SAP, reputed international agencies and companies.