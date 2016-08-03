Astana enterprises enjoy governmental support under Productivity-2020 program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The enterprises of Astana covered by governmental support measures under the "Productivity 2020" program organized a press tour for mass media today.

The first company surveyed by journalists was LLP “KazConstruction Group”, the manufacturer of building materials (concrete). The company upgraded its technological processes and has recovered the cost of installation and adjusting and startup operations. Deputy directors told about in details about the technological processes at the enterprise and future projects to be implemented there.

The second enterprise is LLP "Astana Railway Facilities". The company has a railway siding with outdoor area equipped with dual console gantry crane, asphalt playground with tower cranes, equipped for loading of cars. The company provides also services on storage of goods in transit and inland freight, serving services / cleaning cars and carries out shunting operations.

Director of the company Ayman Baytasovna stressed that she was pleasantly surprised by the promptness of operation of JSC "Kazakhstan Industry Development Institute" for reimbursement of costs incurred (for two days). The company used the instrument "Competence enterprise".

LLP "Altyn Tauken" is the third company visited by mass media. The project has been developed in accordance with the best world analogues in refining precious metals. Given that the refinery is located in the capital, when choosing a refining technology, one of the main selection criteria was the environmental processes used.

The company also benefited from the support tools under the "Productivity 2020", which contributed to increased productivity.

For reference:

Productivity 2020 program was approved by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on March 14, 2011 № 254.

The aim of the program is to encourage the enterprises operating in priority sectors of the economy to increase labor productivity. For this purpose the state provides support through lease financing, improving the efficiency of production and promotion of home- processed goods, works and services in domestic market, as well as the development of regional clusters.



