    Astana enters Champions League third qualifying round

    22:26, 18 July 2017
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the second leg of the second qualifying round of the Champions League Astana played against Jurmala's Spartak, Sports.kz reports.

    The match ended in a 1:1 draw. The score was opened on 59th minute by Astana's Tvumasi.

    On the 70th minute, Edgar Vardanyan equalized the score.

    The first match between Astana won 1:0.

    The next rival of Astana will be determined in the confrontation between the Polish Legia and Finnish Mariehamn.

     

    Astana Sport Football Astana Pro Team Europe Top Story
