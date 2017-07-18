Astana enters Champions League third qualifying round
22:26, 18 July 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the second leg of the second qualifying round of the Champions League Astana played against Jurmala's Spartak, Sports.kz reports.
The match ended in a 1:1 draw. The score was opened on 59th minute by Astana's Tvumasi.
On the 70th minute, Edgar Vardanyan equalized the score.
The first match between Astana won 1:0.
The next rival of Astana will be determined in the confrontation between the Polish Legia and Finnish Mariehamn.