Astana enters top 21 intelligent communities of the world rating

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Intelligent Community Forum (USA), which has been evaluating the development of cities worldwide for 10 years now, has included Astana in the list of top 21 intelligent communities of the world, as Akimat wrotes on the website. According to the ICF, this year the list of intelligent cities of the world was set up by a group of analysts with Norman Jacknis, former head of Сisco.

"Co-founder of ICF John Yung notes that the rating list includes the cities, regions and communities which use digital instruments for construction of local economy and society in the century of digital inequality, such as a number of cities of Canada, Taiwan, Australia, New Zeland, Russia, Great Britain and USA. Now these cities compete for the entering the top 7 intelligent communities. The results will be published in February 2017 in Taipei", - he message reads.

Two years earlier Astana entered the top 21 rating of The Intelligent Community Forum which was held in the third symposium of intelligent communities in Ohio, USA.