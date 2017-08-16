Astana enters top 5 capitals with highest exhibition potential

ASTANA. KAZINFORM R & C Exhibition and Research Center (Russia) has undertaken a unique international study that reflects the event and exhibition potential of the capital cities of the SCO and the CIS member countries.

According to the results of the survey, the top 5 of the international rankings includes the following capital cities: Beijing, Moscow, Kiev, New Delhi and Astana among 14 cities of the world, the Astana City Administration says on its website.

It is noted that such capitals as Bishkek, Tashkent, Dushanbe, Minsk, Kiev, Chisinau, New Delhi, Islamabad, and Ashgabat follow the aforementioned cities in the list.

Astana Convention Bureau LLP found out that a multifactor analysis was used in making up the rankings. The methodology is based on the aggregation of various indicators that imply the key factors for assessing the destination potential. The analyzed indicators are clustered into five groups.



The infrastructure level is illustrative of a city's capability to host business events of various formats.

Positioning and promotion of the region characterize the region's ability to promote it as a destination attractive for business and entertainment events.

The destination policy in the event industry characterizes the level of administrative coordination for all players in the market.

The experience of holding major events reflects the destination attractiveness for the organizers of events at various levels. The surveyors assess the experience of hosting major international events (sports, cultural, entertainment, business, governmental ones) for the past three years.

The recreational opportunities of the region characterize the attractiveness of tourist destination content.

The remarkable thing is that the event potential rating of destinations is the project that is currently unequaled in the Russian market. The author of the rating is R&C Exhibition and Research Center, the only company in Russia that provides a full range of marketing and consulting services in the event industry.