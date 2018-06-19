Astana exhibits 18th-century armor, other valuables from regional museums

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Remembering the Past Paves the Way for the Future" series of exhibitions is underway in the capital of Kazakhstan, the Astana Mayor's Office media office reports.

At the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan, residents of Astana can get familiar, until July 7, with unique materials related to the history of the country's regions and see exceptional exhibits from the museums of Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Almaty, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

Being implemented within the framework of Rukhani Janghyru Program, a large-scale project was supported by over 30 museums of the country.

Acting Deputy Director of the Pavlodar Local History Museum Gulzhainat Aliyeva said it is a joint exhibition of several museums of the region.

"We brought a total of 100 exhibits to Astana. Visitors will see paintings by Pavlodar artists, the armament of heroic warriors, rarities belonging to famous writers and scientists of our glorious region. The most valuable exhibit is armor. It refers to the 18th century when the Kazakh people defended their lands from the Dzungarian invaders. If you look closely at it, you notice the traces of the old battles the hero was involved in," Aliyeva said.