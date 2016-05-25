“Astana EXPO-2017” and “EXPO-2020 Dubai” companies signed cooperation agreement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the board of "Astana EXPO-2017" Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov met with Emirati Minister of State and Managing Director for the Dubai World Expo 2020 Bid Committee Reem Al-Hashimi within the first sitting of international participants of "EXPO-2020 Dubai" exhibition.

According to the information, the sides reached an understanding to sign the cooperation agreement. The agreement will encompass cooperation regarding the widest range of issues. In particular, the organizers of the EXPO-2017 are ready to help the Middle East partners in terms of promotion of the theme of the exhibition, preparation for the event and the work with volunteers.

"We are aware how high the International Exhibitions Bureau assessed the work of "Astana EXPO-2017", and know that they think that the exhibition in Astana will be one of the most successful over the recent decades. In turn, the format of the EXPO is very important for development of different sectors of the economy of the country. Therefore, it is very important for us to study your experience in organization of such an event," the Emirati Minister said.

The agreement will be signed in January of the next year within the framework of the Future Energy Summit.