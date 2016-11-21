Astana EXPO 2017 CEO, Czech Minister of Regional Development met in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chief organizer of the EXPO 2017 in Astana Akhmetzhan Yessimov has met today with Czech Minister of Regional Development Karla Šlechtová.

The sides discussed participation of the Czech Republic in Astana EXPO 2017.



At the meeting, Yessimov briefed about the final stage of preparations for the international exhibition.



"We are pleased that Czech Republic will showcase its vision of renewable energy sources use at our exhibition. I am confident that this will contribute to strengthening of friendly relations between our countries and will expand tourist opportunities of the two countries," said Akhmetzhan Yessimov.



"Kazakhstan raises one of the most important issues of the world - use of alternative energy sources. We will be glad to present our latest developments in this area since our Ministry works in this sector. On July 15, 2017 we will hold the National Day of the Czech Republic at the EXPO 2017," the Czech Minister said.



According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, the share of the renewable energy sources development in this country makes 13%.



The Czech pavilion covers the area of 292.5sq.m.



106 countries have confirmed their participation in the EXPO 2017 to date. 101 countries have appointed their commissioners and 90 countries have signed EXPO participation contracts.