Astana EXPO-2017 deny information of injured employee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The construction worker who got injured was not present in the place where a structure of EXPO facility fell down.

Head of Astana EXPO-2017 press service Sergey Kuyanov explained the situation: "No one was injured. When the ambulance arrived to the place of the incident, this person came up and told that he sprained his leg in another place. The ambulance took him away".

It was previously reported by Healthcare Department that a worker was injured as a result of the crashed piece of building structure. "He wasn't there. The piece of the building structure weighs 320 tons. If such weight falls on one's leg, then, the consequences for a person would be disastrous", Kuyanov commented.