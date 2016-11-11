Astana EXPO 2017 holds roadshow for Azerbaijani tour operators

BAKU. KAZINFORM - JSC "National Company "Astana EXPO 2017" and the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan held a roadshow where they presented the upcoming international exhibition to Azerbaijani tour operators, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Next summer the exhibition will open its doors to participants and guests of the event who will promote the tourism sector of Kazakhstan not only during the exhibition but also in the future. Such roadshows provide necessary information about the exhibition to tourist companies from other countries and help them establish direct contacts with reps of "Astana EXPO 2017"," Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Beibit Issabayev said.



"This is the first step together with the Azerbaijani side to make Kazakhstani tourism sector more popular among tourists and guests from Azerbaijan," representative of "Astana EXPO 2017" Saule Bulebayeva noted.



Ms Bulebayeva also urged the Azerbaijani side to participate in the exhibition more actively and hurry up picking the date of its national day since 80 out of 93 dates had already been taken by other countries. She also added that keys to EXPO pavilions have already been handed to the U.S., China, Russia and Sweden.



The Kazakh side made a presentation of the upcoming EXPO event as well as Kazakhstani tourist gems at the roadshow.



On the sidelines of the roadshow the national company also discussed issues of mutual cooperation with large Azerbaijani tour operators and established contacts with their colleagues from Azerbaijan with a view to attract more tourists to Kazakhstan.



Additionally, representative of JSC "Air Astana" Daken Shemet informed those present of the day-to-day functioning of the national carrier, routes from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and new additions to Air Astana fleet.



Azerbaijan has already confirmed its participation in the forthcoming EXPO 2017 in Astana. Visa-free travel for Azerbaijani nationals was introduced in Kazakhstan ahead of the grandiose event. That means Azerbaijani nationals will be able to stay in Kazakhstan for up to 30 days without visa.