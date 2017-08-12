Astana EXPO 2017 International Criterium bicycle race kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana EXPO 2017 International Criterium professional bicycle road race has just kicked off in the Kazakh capital city, Kazinform reports.

Participants of the race were presented at a special ceremony on the territory of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017. The ceremony was hosted by Russian journalist and a ‘golden voice' of Eurosport Russia Sergey Kurdyukov.



Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev who attended the ceremony greeted participants of the race. He said that Astana is proud to host such event and the city will go to great lengths to organize the race annually. Issekeshev wished riders success and victories.



20 teams from 15 countries, including World Tour professional teams, continental teams and national teams, will vie in the race. Some of the teams have Grand Tour winners and Olympic medalists onboard.



Tour de France winner Chris Froome from Team Sky, his teammate Mikel Landa and Astana Pro Team rider Fabio Aru will headline the event.



Participants will have to do 30-35 laps, 1.6km each, around the Baiterek monument along Turkestan, Dostyk, Akmeshit and Kunayev streets.





