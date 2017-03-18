Astana EXPO 2017 opens its 1st ticket office in Moscow

MOSCOW.KAZINFORM Sales of tickets for Astana EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition have started in Russia, according to Kazinform special correspondent in Moscow.

The official opening ceremony of the first ticket office was held by the official ticket operator "KASSIR.RU" in the Central Children's shop in the heart of the capital.

Director of Commercialization Department of Astana EXPO 2017 National Company Daulet Yerkimbayev noted that Russia turned out to be the first country where the first official ticket offices were opened.

"One more ticket office will be opened in Saint Petersburg today. Other offices will be opened in Yekaterinburg, Sochi, Kazan, Nizhniy Novgorod, Novosibirsk and Omsk

.

"In Moscow there will be 14 ticket offices. We have converted the cost of tickets into Russian currency. In Kazakhstan they cost KZT 4,000 to 8,000, whereas in Russia the cost is equal to RUR 850 to 1,650", said the representative of the national company.

As for Director of "KASSIR.RU" Yelena Orlenkina, she calls EXPO 2017 to be a high-priority and key project.











EXPO 2017 in Astana starts on June 10 and ends on September 10, 2017. As of today, 115 countries, 18 international organizations and a number of transnational companies including Rosatom have confirmed participation in the milestone event. Over 640,000 tickets for EXPO 2017 have been sold.





Russia will be actively involved in this large-scale international event as a co-organizer of over 100 activities.

In addition, Astana EXPO-2017 NC signed memorandums of cooperation with Russian border regions and the Republic of Tatarstan.

In general, the company forecasts up to 5,000,000 visits during the event, 85 percent of which will be the Kazakh citizens, while 15 percent will be foreign nationals mostly from CIS countries and China. A significant number of tourists are to come from Europe, Turkey and the USA as well.

The event will provide tourists with a unique entertainment program containing 3,000 activities.